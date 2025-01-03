Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side

2025-01-03 | 12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side

Clashes between armed groups and the Lebanese army have reportedly stopped after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) sent a force to the town of Serghaya and communicated with the Lebanese side. 

Sources confirmed to LBCI that HTS expressed its intent to halt the fighting and prevent further escalation.
 
 

