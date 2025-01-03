News
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Clashes between armed groups and the Lebanese army have reportedly stopped after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) sent a force to the town of Serghaya and communicated with the Lebanese side.
Sources confirmed to LBCI that HTS expressed its intent to halt the fighting and prevent further escalation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Clashes
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)
