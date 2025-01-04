Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

Speaking on the anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, discussed Lebanon's response to recent challenges and reiterated the group's commitment to its stance.



Sheikh Naim Qassem stated on Saturday that Lebanon faced "unprecedented aggression" but managed to endure and emerge resilient.



"We stood firm, Lebanon stood firm, and we broke the attempt to dismantle the resistance movement," Qassem stated.



He affirmed that Hezbollah remains committed to its mission, emphasizing, "The resistance will continue."



Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, emphasized that the group’s leadership determines the timing, methods, and weaponry used in its confrontations.

He stressed that patience in resisting Israel is tied to "the right moment to face the enemy."



Qassem emphasized that the group’s leadership determines the timing, methods, and weaponry used in its confrontations.



He stressed that patience in resisting Israel is tied to "the right moment to face the enemy."



Qassem asserted that Israel has failed to advance into Lebanese territory, crediting the strength and deterrent power of Hezbollah.



"Despite extensive destruction and aggression, the resistance remains strong, impactful, and capable of disrupting the enemy’s objectives," he said.