Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

Lebanon News
2025-01-04 | 12:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

Speaking on the anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, discussed Lebanon's response to recent challenges and reiterated the group's commitment to its stance.

Sheikh Naim Qassem stated on Saturday that Lebanon faced "unprecedented aggression" but managed to endure and emerge resilient.

"We stood firm, Lebanon stood firm, and we broke the attempt to dismantle the resistance movement," Qassem stated. 

He affirmed that Hezbollah remains committed to its mission, emphasizing, "The resistance will continue."

Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, emphasized that the group’s leadership determines the timing, methods, and weaponry used in its confrontations.
 
He stressed that patience in resisting Israel is tied to "the right moment to face the enemy."

Qassem emphasized that the group’s leadership determines the timing, methods, and weaponry used in its confrontations. 

He stressed that patience in resisting Israel is tied to "the right moment to face the enemy."

Qassem asserted that Israel has failed to advance into Lebanese territory, crediting the strength and deterrent power of Hezbollah. 

"Despite extensive destruction and aggression, the resistance remains strong, impactful, and capable of disrupting the enemy’s objectives," he said.
 
Qassem continued that the Hezbollah's actions are not tied to a specific timetable, either through agreements or the expiration of the 60-day deadline.

Qassem emphasized that the resistance movement remains intact, stating, "Hezbollah's project is not defeated, and the battle symbolizes a new phase for Lebanon, one that remains resilient against occupation."

On Lebanon's presidential election, Qassem highlighted Hezbollah’s support for a process based on cooperation and consensus among political blocs. 

"We believe in electing a president through dialogue in open sessions," he said, stressing that the election cannot be achieved through exclusionary tactics or force.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Israel

Resistance

Lebanon

War

LBCI Next
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israeli army fires warning shots to prevent Hezbollah movement near Kfarkela, South Lebanon: Walla reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-20

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

Russia captures three more east Ukraine villages

LBCI
World News
2024-12-05

Poland will close Russia's remaining consulates if acts of 'terrorism' continue: FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More