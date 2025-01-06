News
Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-06 | 07:59
Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, at the second presidential palace in Ain al-Tineh.
They discussed the United Nations programs in Lebanon, particularly those related to humanitarian efforts.
Berri also met with a delegation from the economic bodies, which included former minister Mohammad Choucair, President of Lebanon's Socio-Economic Council Charles Arbid, Bar Association President Chafic El Masri, Order of Engineers and Architects President Fadi Hanna, Doctors' Syndicate President Youssef Bakhash, and Deputy Presidents of the General Labor Union Saad al-Din Hamidi Sakr and Hassan Fakih.
The meeting focused on political developments and the current economic and living conditions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Meeting
United Nations
