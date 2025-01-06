Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation

Lebanon News
2025-01-06 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon&#39;s situation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, at the second presidential palace in Ain al-Tineh. 

They discussed the United Nations programs in Lebanon, particularly those related to humanitarian efforts.

Berri also met with a delegation from the economic bodies, which included former minister Mohammad Choucair, President of Lebanon's Socio-Economic Council Charles Arbid, Bar Association President Chafic El Masri, Order of Engineers and Architects President Fadi Hanna, Doctors' Syndicate President Youssef Bakhash, and Deputy Presidents of the General Labor Union Saad al-Din Hamidi Sakr and Hassan Fakih. 

The meeting focused on political developments and the current economic and living conditions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Meeting

United Nations

LBCI Next
Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-26

GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-25

MP Bassil after meeting Al-Rahi: We must learn from past lessons and focus on rebuilding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

MP Najat Saliba to LBCI: Hezbollah's disarmament key to Saudi support; open to backing Joseph Aoun for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-04

Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-23

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Russia destroys Ukrainian naval drones around Black Sea port of Novorossiysk

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More