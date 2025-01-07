US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

2025-01-07 | 00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will divert $95 million in military aid allocated for Egypt to Lebanon, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The State Department notification to Congress of the planned shift calls the Lebanese armed forces "a key partner" in upholding the Nov. 27, 2024, Israel-Lebanon agreement to cease hostilities and to prevent Hezbollah from threatening Israel.

According to the State Department document, the funds would be made available to professionalize the Lebanese Armed Forces, strengthen border security, combat terrorism and address security requirements affected by the shift in power in Syria.

"The United States remains Lebanon’s security partner of choice, and U.S. support to the LAF directly helps secure Lebanon and the wider Levant region," the notification said.

Reuters
 

