US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with a group of parliamentarians on Tuesday morning. The gathering took place at the residence of MP Fouad Makhzoumi, head of the National Dialogue Party, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.



The meeting is part of continued efforts to address Lebanon's prolonged presidential vacuum ahead of a pivotal parliamentary session to elect a president on January 9.



Hochstein’s visit comes as international pressure mounts on Lebanese leaders to break the political deadlock and elect a president capable of steering the country out of its crises.