MP Neemat Frem said Wednesday, "It is clear that the internal, regional, and international momentum is growing towards reaching a consensus on the candidacy of Army Commander Joseph Aoun for the presidency."



Speaking to "Voice of Lebanon," Frem, who has officially declared his presidential candidacy, announced that he would support Aoun's nomination should the consensus be reached.



"I will be the first to welcome and congratulate him," he stated.



However, Frem also noted that if Aoun's election is not attainable, he will continue his own electoral battle under his program, "Project Watan."