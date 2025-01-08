PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation

Lebanon News
2025-01-08 | 14:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Saudi envoy to Lebanon, Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan, at his residence in Beirut, where they discussed the current situation in Lebanon.

Additionally, Prime Minister Mikati is scheduled to meet with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, at the Grand Serail.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Saudi Arabia

Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan

Jean-Yves Le Drian

France

LBCI Next
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-29

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
World News
2024-12-03

France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

Opposition MPs unite behind Joseph Aoun for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Independent and change MPs back Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:16

Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

UKMTO: Ship off the coast of Mocha, Yemen, reports two attacks and minor damage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25

Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Initial toll: Airstrike on Tyre kills one, injures 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

FPM leader Bassil tells Hezbollah: We support you in defending Lebanon, not in starting wars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More