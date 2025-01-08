News
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-08 | 14:05
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Saudi envoy to Lebanon, Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan, at his residence in Beirut, where they discussed the current situation in Lebanon.
Additionally, Prime Minister Mikati is scheduled to meet with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, at the Grand Serail.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Saudi Arabia
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan
Jean-Yves Le Drian
France
8
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
