Amal-Hezbollah duo source to LBCI : Meeting with Army Commander Aoun was successful, all points agreed upon

2025-01-09 | 07:15
0min
A source from the Amal-Hezbollah duo told LBCI that the meeting held in parallel with the presidential election session with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun was excellent, and all points were agreed upon.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Amal

Joseph Aoun

President

Election

