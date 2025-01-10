Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited Bkerke, where Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi warmly received him, congratulating him on his election and wishing him success in implementing the promises made in his inaugural speech.



During a one-hour private meeting, Patriarch al-Rahi praised Aoun's inaugural speech, calling it a "roadmap for Lebanon's salvation," and emphasized the broad local, Arab, and international support his election received.



He expressed confidence that this backing would help achieve the country’s goals.



“The Lebanese people’s joy reflects their trust in your leadership and your national stance, which they’ve experienced in your various roles, particularly as army commander,” said Patriarch al-Rahi.



In response, President Aoun thanked the patriarch for his support throughout his military career and expressed confidence that this collaboration would continue during his presidency.



The two leaders discussed Lebanon’s current situation and the steps Aoun plans to take in the coming period. Before departing, Aoun met with the patriarchal bishops, who also extended their congratulations.