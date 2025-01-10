Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-10 | 00:35
Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement
Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement

U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that real progress is being made toward reaching an agreement on Gaza, as negotiators continue efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Biden also mentioned that he had spoken earlier with Lebanon’s newly elected President Joseph Aoun.

“He’s a first-class man... and they are working very hard as well,” Biden added.

Reuters
