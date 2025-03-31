Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal

Middle East News
31-03-2025 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday the U.S. would receive a strong blow if it acts on President Donald Trump's threat to bomb if Tehran does not reach a new nuclear deal with Washington.

Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday that Iran would be bombed if it does not accept his offer for talks outlined in a letter sent to Iran's leadership in early March, giving Tehran a two-month window to make a decision.

"The enmity from the U.S. and Israel has always been there. They threaten to attack us, which we don’t think is very probable, but if they commit any mischief they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow," Khamenei said.

"And if they are thinking of causing sedition inside the country as in past years, the Iranian people themselves will deal with them," he added.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear Deal

LBCI Next
Israel's Netanyahu chooses new security chief
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Iran's supreme leader hails Palestinian 'resistance' after truce deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
2025-03-27

China rebuffs Trump's offer of tariff concessions if Beijing agrees TikTok deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Syrian President says new government reflects diversity, but pleasing everyone is impossible

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:33

Bodies of Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Israel's Netanyahu chooses new security chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says

LBCI
World News
2025-03-30

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

Israel air strike kills two militants in West Bank, Hamas says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?

LBCI
Middle East News
09:59

Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties

LBCI
World News
10:31

Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli artillery targets orchards in Wazzani outskirts, National News Agency reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More