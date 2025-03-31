News
Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal
Middle East News
31-03-2025 | 03:00
0
min
Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump threat over nuclear deal
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday the U.S. would receive a strong blow if it acts on President Donald Trump's threat to bomb if Tehran does not reach a new nuclear deal with Washington.
Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday that Iran would be bombed if it does not accept his offer for talks outlined in a letter sent to Iran's leadership in early March, giving Tehran a two-month window to make a decision.
"The enmity from the U.S. and Israel has always been there. They threaten to attack us, which we don’t think is very probable, but if they commit any mischief they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow," Khamenei said.
"And if they are thinking of causing sedition inside the country as in past years, the Iranian people themselves will deal with them," he added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
United States
Donald Trump
Nuclear Deal
