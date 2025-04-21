Lebanon's President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: "A loss for all humanity"

21-04-2025 | 05:25
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: &quot;A loss for all humanity&quot;
2min
Lebanon's President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: "A loss for all humanity"

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday mourned the passing of Pope Francis, who died earlier in the day at the age of 88, describing him as "a loss for all humanity."

In a statement, Aoun praised the late pontiff as "a powerful voice for justice and peace, a champion of the poor and marginalized, and a tireless advocate for interfaith and intercultural dialogue."

"In Lebanon, a nation of diversity, we feel the loss of a dear friend and a strong supporter," the president said. 

"The late pope always carried Lebanon in his heart and prayers. He repeatedly called on the world to stand by Lebanon in its time of hardship, and we will never forget his appeals to safeguard Lebanon's identity and pluralism."

On behalf of the Lebanese Republic, its presidency, and its people, Aoun offered heartfelt condolences to the Holy See, the global Catholic Church, and all believers who loved Pope Francis and were moved by his noble mission.

"We will always remember his humanitarian stands with reverence and gratitude, and we pledge to uphold his legacy in promoting dialogue, tolerance, and building a world of peace, love, and justice."

