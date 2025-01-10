PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace, expressing his pleasure with the visit and wishing his term prosperity and well-being.



Mikati stated, "We discussed the actions taken by the caretaker government during this period, the challenges ahead, the inaugural speech, and the need to implement all outlined points. We also addressed the situation in the south, emphasizing the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal and an end to all violations, along with the need for us to continue our caretaker duties until a new government is formed."



Regarding the appointment of the next prime minister, Mikati responded: "I respect all political opinions. There's no such thing as a 'package deal'; there are constitutional procedures for parliamentary consultations. The next government must be capable of delivering and spearheading a comprehensive plan to rescue the country."



He added, "We are entering a new phase and will strive to ensure the state's presence across all Lebanese territories."