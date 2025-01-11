News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-11 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
President Joseph Aoun received a congratulatory call from the president of the United Arab Emirates, who announced the decision to resume operations at the Emirati embassy in Beirut.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UAE
President
Beirut
Embassy
Joseph Aoun
Next
Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
0
Lebanon News
12:50
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role
Lebanon News
12:50
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
0
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:34
Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision
Lebanon News
15:34
Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision
2
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
4
Middle East News
07:50
Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference
Middle East News
07:50
Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference
5
Middle East News
06:05
Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit
Middle East News
06:05
Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit
6
Lebanon News
05:30
Lebanon's President Aoun urges swift government formation; pledges to build state founded on 'justice and equality'
Lebanon News
05:30
Lebanon's President Aoun urges swift government formation; pledges to build state founded on 'justice and equality'
7
Lebanon News
14:22
Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'
Lebanon News
14:22
Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'
8
Lebanon News
10:39
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
10:39
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More