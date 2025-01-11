Lebanese Civil Defense recovers remains of 11 victims in south Lebanon's Naqoura, Biyyadah, and Tayr Harfa

The Lebanese Civil Defense continues its search and rescue efforts in areas impacted by Israeli attacks. The operations are being conducted in close cooperation with the Lebanese army.



In Khiam, search teams have been working for the fourth consecutive week, retrieving the bodies of two individuals from the eastern neighborhood. The bodies were transferred to the Marjayoun Governmental Hospital.



Search operations also began on Saturday in Naqoura, Biyyadah, and Tayr Harfa.



In Naqoura, rescue teams found the remains of eight individuals, while in Biyyadah, two bodies and additional remains were recovered. In Tayr Harfa, one body was also retrieved.



The bodies and remains are being handed over to authorities for DNA identification.



The Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed that these search efforts will continue daily in close collaboration with the Lebanese army, with more areas targeted in the coming days as part of the ongoing recovery operation.