Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations

2025-01-12 | 00:08
Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations
0min
Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations

President Joseph Aoun received a call from Ahmad Al Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, who congratulated him on his election as President of Lebanon and wished him success in his new role.
 
During the call, both leaders emphasized the importance of building and strengthening positive relations between Syria and Lebanon and fostering the shared interests that unite the two countries.

