Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah sites across Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force claimed to launch airstrikes on Sunday night on several targets linked to Hezbollah across Lebanon, according to a post by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X.



Adraee stated that "the strikes were conducted under the guidance of Israeli intelligence and targeted several sites belonging to Hezbollah across Lebanon."



He added that "the decision to strike came after presenting the threat posed by these sites to Israel's home front and Israeli forces to the mechanism overseeing the implementation of understandings between Israel and Lebanon, noting that these threats were not addressed."



Among the targets, Adraee mentioned "a rocket-launching site, a military position, and smuggling routes along the Syrian-Lebanese border used for transferring weapons to Hezbollah."



Adraee concluded, "The Israeli army continues to act to 'eliminate' any threat to Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reposition or rearm, by the understandings of the ceasefire agreement."





🔸هاجمت طائرات مقاتلة تابعة لسلاح الجو خلال الليلة الماضية بتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات، عدة أهداف إرهابية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في أنحاء لبنان.



🔸تمت مهاجمة هذه الأهداف بعد أن تم عرض التهديد الذي شكلته على الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية وعلى قوات جيش الدفاع على آلية مراقبة… pic.twitter.com/ugP4o1cQfS — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 13, 2025