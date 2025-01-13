MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Calls for unified efforts to tackle Lebanon’s challenges, awaits key developments

MP Michel Moussa highlighted the growing challenges on Lebanon’s agenda, noting that many issues have piled up without resolution.



Speaking to LBCI, Moussa stressed the need for a capable team to align with the current political climate and address key challenges.



He added that broad consensus on the government is essential to make meaningful progress.



He explained that parliamentary blocs will decide their nominations based on various considerations, with each bloc selecting a candidate they believe best suits this critical phase.



“We’re closely monitoring developments as they unfold today,” Moussa said.



He also underscored the urgency of addressing pressing priorities, including economic recovery, the impact of the Israeli war on Lebanon, ending aggressions, modernizing public administration, and filling vacancies in a way that strengthens institutions.



