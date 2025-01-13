UAE delegation in Beirut to arrange reopening of embassy after three-year closure

The Emirates News Agency reported Monday that a high-level Emirati delegation arrived in Lebanon to make arrangements for reopening the UAE embassy in Beirut over three years after its closure.



The UAE withdrew its diplomats and shuttered the embassy in October 2021 in solidarity with Saudi Arabia following remarks by a Lebanese minister criticizing the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in Yemen.



At the time, the Saudi foreign minister pointed to Hezbollah's dominance over Lebanese politics as a key issue.



The delegation's visit to Beirut comes a day after UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun agreed to take the necessary steps to restore diplomatic representation.



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The reopening of the embassy reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Lebanese Republic, supporting stability and development efforts, and reaffirming its dedication to assisting the Lebanese people across various sectors."