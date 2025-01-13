News
Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes
Lebanon News
2025-01-13 | 04:53
Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes
The first round of parliamentary consultations to designate the new Prime Minister at Baabda Palace concluded with Nawaf Salam securing 12 votes, while Najib Mikati received seven votes, and two lawmakers abstained from naming a candidate. The consultations will resume at 2:00 PM.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Consultation
Prime Minister
Candidates
