UAE 'strongly condemns' shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Middle East News
22-05-2025 | 09:34
High views
UAE 'strongly condemns' shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington
UAE 'strongly condemns' shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

The United Arab Emirates, one of a handful of Arab countries with diplomatic ties to Israel, condemned on Thursday a shooting in Washington that killed two Israeli embassy staff, the foreign ministry said.

"The UAE strongly condemned the shooting incident that killed two employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, expressing its utter denunciation of these criminal acts," said a ministry statement published by official news agency WAM. It also expressed "solidarity with the families of the victims and with the Israeli people over this heinous attack."


AFP

Middle East News

UAE

Condemn

Shooting

Israeli

Embassy

Staff

Washington

US

