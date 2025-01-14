Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making

2025-01-14 | 10:08
Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making
0min
Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora emphasized that Lebanon faces numerous challenges that can only be overcome through national unity and solidarity among the Lebanese people. 

Siniora made these remarks after meeting with newly appointed Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

Siniora expressed his belief that "everyone wins when they work within the framework of the state." He noted that the current phase is difficult, but with the determination of Prime Minister-designate Salam and President Joseph Aoun, Lebanon could navigate its significant crises. 

"No one is defeated or broken, for everyone loses outside the framework of the state, and everyone is victorious within it," Siniora added.

He also highlighted the need for a clear vision and courage in decision-making during this critical period.

In his comments, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam expressed his intention to draw from Siniora's extensive experience, praising his optimism and sharing his hopeful outlook for Lebanon's future.

