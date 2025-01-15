Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

Lebanon News
2025-01-15 | 03:36
High views
0min
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

Former President Michel Aoun received Prime Minister-designate Judge Nawaf Salam at his residence in Rabieh, where they discussed the current situation and the challenges facing Lebanon.

President Aoun praised the speech delivered by Salam at the presidential palace following his appointment as Prime Minister, expressing his support for its content. 

He wished him success in his mission for the benefit of Lebanon and its people.

