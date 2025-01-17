UN Secretary-General Guterres visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, accompanied by his delegation, arrived moments ago at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon, where UNIFIL Commander General Aroldo Lázaro received him.



Guterres was briefed on UNIFIL’s operations, its role in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, and the challenges the mission faced during the war.



He is also expected to tour the Blue Line during his visit.