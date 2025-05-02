News
'No indications of attack' after car drives into crowd in German city: Police
World News
02-05-2025 | 14:23
'No indications of attack' after car drives into crowd in German city: Police
Police in the southern German city of Stuttgart said Friday there were "no indications of an attack" after a car drove into a crowd in the city center, injuring several.
"Based on our current investigations... our colleagues at the scene believe this was a tragic accident," the police force said in a statement on its X account.
AFP
World News
Germany
Police
Stuttgart
Attack
