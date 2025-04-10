Kremlin says China not being drawn into Ukraine conflict

10-04-2025 | 06:58
Kremlin says China not being drawn into Ukraine conflict
Kremlin says China not being drawn into Ukraine conflict

On Thursday, the Kremlin dismissed comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that China was being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, saying that Beijing has a "balanced position."

China warned Ukraine against making "irresponsible" remarks after Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence had revealed at least 155 Chinese citizens were fighting on the side of Russia in Ukraine.

Reuters

