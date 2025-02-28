PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited south Lebanon on Friday, accompanied by ministers from the newly formed government. 

Their first stop was at the Benoit Barakat barracks in Tyre, where Salam addressed the Lebanese army and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces.

In his remarks, he saluted "all the heroes of our national army and its martyrs. You symbolize honor, sacrifice, and loyalty, and the backbone of sovereignty and independence."

"The army is entrusted with defending Lebanon, and it bears the responsibility of maintaining the country's security, protecting its people, and preserving its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," he said.

Salam noted that the Lebanese army is carrying out its duties fully, strengthening its presence to solidify stability in the south and facilitate the return of southern residents to their villages and homes.

"I affirm that the government will work to empower the Lebanese army by boosting its personnel, equipping it, training it, and improving its conditions, which will enhance its capabilities to defend Lebanon," he added.

He further praised the role of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force, which has been present in Lebanon and the south since 1978, with many of its members "sacrificing their lives to fulfill its mission."

"I commend its close cooperation with the army and Lebanese authorities to implement Resolution 1701, in order to enhance the security and stability of Lebanon and the south," Salam highlighted. 

"We reject any attack on UNIFIL and emphasize that we will work without hesitation to arrest and hold accountable those responsible for such actions, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent its recurrence."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

South Lebanon

Lebanese Army

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy
Israeli fighter jets fly over eastern sector of Lebanon's south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam continues to tour South Lebanon, reaffirms army's critical role

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

PM Salam condemns attack on UNIFIL, instructs Interior Minister to identify and arrest perpetrators

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Layali Zaman exhibition returns for second edition with unique atmosphere; enjoy a secure and fast payment experience with OMT Pay

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam continues to tour South Lebanon, reaffirms army's critical role

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Lebanon's telecommunications minister highlights ongoing Israeli violations in meeting with US ambassador

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-03

Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Trump says Hamas threat to pause hostage releases 'terrible'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

MP Hadi Aboul Hessen during parliamentary session: We grant confidence to the government in hopes of achieving reform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More