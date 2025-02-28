News
PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks
Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited south Lebanon on Friday, accompanied by ministers from the newly formed government.
Their first stop was at the Benoit Barakat barracks in Tyre, where Salam addressed the Lebanese army and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces.
In his remarks, he saluted "all the heroes of our national army and its martyrs. You symbolize honor, sacrifice, and loyalty, and the backbone of sovereignty and independence."
"The army is entrusted with defending Lebanon, and it bears the responsibility of maintaining the country's security, protecting its people, and preserving its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," he said.
Salam noted that the Lebanese army is carrying out its duties fully, strengthening its presence to solidify stability in the south and facilitate the return of southern residents to their villages and homes.
"I affirm that the government will work to empower the Lebanese army by boosting its personnel, equipping it, training it, and improving its conditions, which will enhance its capabilities to defend Lebanon," he added.
He further praised the role of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force, which has been present in Lebanon and the south since 1978, with many of its members "sacrificing their lives to fulfill its mission."
"I commend its close cooperation with the army and Lebanese authorities to implement Resolution 1701, in order to enhance the security and stability of Lebanon and the south," Salam highlighted.
"We reject any attack on UNIFIL and emphasize that we will work without hesitation to arrest and hold accountable those responsible for such actions, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent its recurrence."
