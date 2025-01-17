Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam emphasized positive cooperation and the urgency of addressing Lebanon's challenges following his Friday meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and other officials.



Speaking from Ain al-Tineh, Salam stated, "There are no portfolios or names finalized before I met with President Jospeh Aoun, where I will present my initial vision."



He added that parliamentary consultations did not conclude on Thursday but extended into Friday with his discussion with Speaker Berri.



Salam highlighted a broad consensus among MPs on the need for constructive collaboration and swift action to address Lebanon's pressing issues.



"There are no obstacles or disruptions from any party. President Aoun and I are aligned, working within the framework of the constitution and the Taif Agreement," he said.



Following his meeting with Salam, Speaker Berri described the discussions as "promising," reflecting optimism about the government formation process.