Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2025-01-17 | 06:53
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam emphasized positive cooperation and the urgency of addressing Lebanon's challenges following his Friday meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and other officials.
Speaking from Ain al-Tineh, Salam stated, "There are no portfolios or names finalized before I met with President Jospeh Aoun, where I will present my initial vision."
He added that parliamentary consultations did not conclude on Thursday but extended into Friday with his discussion with Speaker Berri.
Salam highlighted a broad consensus among MPs on the need for constructive collaboration and swift action to address Lebanon's pressing issues.
"There are no obstacles or disruptions from any party. President Aoun and I are aligned, working within the framework of the constitution and the Taif Agreement," he said.
Following his meeting with Salam, Speaker Berri described the discussions as "promising," reflecting optimism about the government formation process.
Lebanon News
Nawaf Salam
Nabih Berri
Meeting
Government
Formation
Cooperation
Next
Guterres says UNIFIL uncovered over 100 Hezbollah or other armed groups weapons caches since November 27
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
0
2025-01-16
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
2025-01-16
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
0
2025-01-14
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
2025-01-14
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
0
2025-01-14
Mikati receives Nawaf Salam, calls for rapid government formation
2025-01-14
Mikati receives Nawaf Salam, calls for rapid government formation
0
2025-01-13
EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon
2025-01-13
EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon
0
09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
0
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
0
08:43
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria
08:43
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria
0
08:01
Finland supports South Litani sector with building renovation project
08:01
Finland supports South Litani sector with building renovation project
0
2025-01-09
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
2025-01-09
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
0
2025-01-14
Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours
2025-01-14
Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours
0
2025-01-14
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
2025-01-14
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
0
2025-01-14
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
2025-01-14
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
0
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
1
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
2
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
3
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
4
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
5
06:07
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
06:07
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
6
04:25
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
04:25
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
7
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
8
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
