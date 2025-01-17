Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

During a press conference at Baabda Palace, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun conveyed a hopeful message to French President Emmanuel Macron.



"I hope you will testify to the entire world that the Lebanese people's trust in their country and state has been restored and that the world's confidence in Lebanon must fully return because the true and genuine Lebanon has revived," Aoun stated.



In response, President Macron praised Aoun's efforts to address Lebanon's challenges.



"You have ended the political vacuum that Lebanon experienced, and you are steering the country onto the path of recovery. We will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors," Macron said, reiterating France's commitment to supporting Lebanon's resurgence.



Macron further noted that France will continue supporting Lebanon in extending its sovereignty over all territories, adding, "We will work to train the Lebanese army, and we will work with Lebanon to demarcate the borders at the Blue Line."

"We look forward to a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army and for weapons to be in the hands of the Lebanese army only," Macron said, noting that France hopes Lebanon to form a government quickly.



He affirmed that the previous commitments must be respected and that aid must be provided.



"We will organize an international conference to mobilize assistance to rebuild Lebanon, and the international community expects Lebanon to make reforms in justice, energy, combating corruption, and reconstruction," Macron stated.