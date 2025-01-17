PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun

2025-01-17 | 11:01
PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun
PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrived at Baabda Palace to meet with President Joseph Aoun. The meeting will focus on the outcomes of Salam's parliamentary consultations over the past two days.  

This marks a pivotal step in Salam's efforts to form a new government as he prepares to present his findings and initial ideas following discussions with various parliamentary blocs. 

Lebanon News

PM

Designate

Nawaf Salam

Baabda Palace

Meeting

President

Joseph Aoun

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Beirut to congratulate Lebanon's newly elected President
'Don't waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
