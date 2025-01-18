Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam received Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at his Kraytem residence on Saturday afternoon.



Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Haraldstad and an accompanying delegation attended the meeting. Discussions centered on regional and international developments.



During the meeting, Minister Eide congratulated Salam on his appointment to form a government, expressing his best wishes for success in his new role. He also reaffirmed Norway's commitment to continuing its support for Lebanon as the country faces significant challenges in the coming phase.