Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears

Hezbollah issued a statement Thursday warning that the 60-day period for Israel's complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory is nearing its end, emphasizing the necessity of full implementation as outlined in the ceasefire agreement.



The statement addressed reports suggesting Israel may delay its withdrawal and prolong its presence in Lebanon.



Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to exert pressure on the agreement's guarantor states to ensure the timely and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, allowing the Lebanese army to take complete control and facilitating the swift return of displaced residents to their villages. The group stressed that no excuses or justifications should be allowed to extend the occupation.



Hezbollah warned that any failure to meet the 60-day deadline would constitute a blatant violation of the agreement and a continued encroachment on Lebanese sovereignty.



The group indicated that such an outcome would mark the beginning of a new phase of occupation, requiring the Lebanese state to take all measures allowed by international law to reclaim its land and assert its sovereignty.



The statement reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to monitoring developments closely in the coming days, emphasizing that a complete withdrawal must be achieved without any breaches or deviations from the agreement.



Hezbollah rejected any attempts to circumvent the terms of the deal and called for strict adherence without concessions.