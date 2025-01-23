News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
2025-01-23 | 02:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
On Thursday, Amal Shehadeh, LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, reported that an Israeli official confirmed ongoing efforts to reach an agreement between the Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration regarding the delay of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.
The Israeli official emphasized that the new Trump administration is urging Israel to adhere to the original timetable for withdrawal, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement, which is set to take place early on Sunday.
However, the official also indicated that Israeli President Isaac Herzog has stated that discussions are being held with the Trump administration to extend the deadline for the withdrawal from Lebanon and push back the planned date, which will start Sunday.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Agreement
Delay
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Next
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
0
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
0
Lebanon News
13:07
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Lebanon News
13:07
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-20
Trump's crypto token surges to $11.7 billion market cap, bitcoin hits record high
Variety and Tech
2025-01-20
Trump's crypto token surges to $11.7 billion market cap, bitcoin hits record high
0
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
0
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
2
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
3
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
4
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
6
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
8
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More