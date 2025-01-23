Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

On Thursday, Amal Shehadeh, LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, reported that an Israeli official confirmed ongoing efforts to reach an agreement between the Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration regarding the delay of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.



The Israeli official emphasized that the new Trump administration is urging Israel to adhere to the original timetable for withdrawal, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement, which is set to take place early on Sunday.



However, the official also indicated that Israeli President Isaac Herzog has stated that discussions are being held with the Trump administration to extend the deadline for the withdrawal from Lebanon and push back the planned date, which will start Sunday.