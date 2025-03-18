News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK calls for restoration of Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'in full'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-03-2025 | 09:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK calls for restoration of Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'in full'
The British government called on Israel and Hamas Tuesday to implement their ceasefire agreement for Gaza "in full," urging all parties to "return urgently to dialogue" to end fighting.
"We want to see this ceasefire agreement re-established as soon as possible," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman, adding that reported civilian casualties from Israeli strikes overnight were "appalling."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
Restoration
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Next
Israel to fight on in Gaza for 'as long as the hostages are not returned': Minister
Israel military says Gaza airstrikes hit militants trying to plant explosives
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-04
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-04
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
0
World News
2025-02-17
Russia-US to discuss 'restoration' of ties in Saudi on Tuesday: Kremlin
World News
2025-02-17
Russia-US to discuss 'restoration' of ties in Saudi on Tuesday: Kremlin
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Fierce campaign launched: Israel returns to full-scale war in Gaza 529 days later
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Fierce campaign launched: Israel returns to full-scale war in Gaza 529 days later
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22
Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22
Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
0
Lebanon Economy
11:39
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber calls for international pressure on Israel
Lebanon Economy
11:39
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber calls for international pressure on Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
0
Lebanon News
05:07
Ghassan Khoury: FPM remains within a 'constructive opposition framework'
Lebanon News
05:07
Ghassan Khoury: FPM remains within a 'constructive opposition framework'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:54
US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel
Lebanon News
11:54
US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
10:15
Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities
Lebanon News
10:15
Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:15
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:15
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
7
Lebanon News
12:18
German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday
Lebanon News
12:18
German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More