Saudi FM meets Speaker Nabih Berri, PM-designate Nawaf Salam in Beirut

2025-01-23 | 12:09
Saudi FM meets Speaker Nabih Berri, PM-designate Nawaf Salam in Beirut
Saudi FM meets Speaker Nabih Berri, PM-designate Nawaf Salam in Beirut

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, then visited Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam at his Kraytem residence.

He left the two meetings without providing any statement.
 

