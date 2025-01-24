Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March

Lebanon News
24-01-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March

Energy Minister in Lebanon's caretaker government, Walid Fayad, confirmed that starting in March, electricity will be provided to Lebanese citizens for up to 12 hours a day, an increase from the current supply of 9 to 10 hours daily.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Fayad explained that the boost in supply is contingent on securing additional fuel. He noted that Electricité du Liban (EDL) has not received adequate support to ensure this increase.

He also revealed that EDL currently holds between $500 million and $600 million in unpaid bills from Lebanese consumers.

Fayad reassured that the electricity situation is improving, but high fuel costs continue to drive up the price of electricity. 

Regarding Lebanon's oil and gas exploration, Fayad discussed TotalEnergies' involvement, explaining that the French company’s decisions are influenced by French political policy. 

He added that French President Emmanuel Macron has the ability to apply pressure on TotalEnergies or coordinate with the company. 

Fayad also pointed out that billions of dollars in investments from the U.S. are flowing into Israel, allowing it to continue with exploration projects, while Cyprus has struggled to produce gas, despite starting exploration before Lebanon.

"We’ve tried to highlight that, while major companies are known for their capabilities, smaller specialized firms today offer high efficiency at lower costs. If we want to boost exploration capacity, we need to prioritize these specialized, smaller companies. We have proposed reducing the capital requirements for these exploration companies," Fayad stated.

He further explained that TotalEnergies requires a guarantee bond for Block 4, and its executive leadership has not revealed whether they will provide the report for Block 9, which they are requesting, adding that he has sent a request to the government to cancel the agreement with the company or revoke the petroleum rights, essentially preventing it from operating.

Fayad emphasized that drilling results from Block 9 are crucial for future exploration plans. He also made clear that the oil and gas sector in Lebanon will not progress unless foreign conditions are met. 

He argued that TotalEnergies' actions undermine Lebanon's sovereignty, noting that the Lebanese government has not fully embraced several necessary steps for active oil and gas exploration.

He explained that the war towards the end of the exploration period forced TotalEnergies to stop drilling in Lebanon. "However, there has also been negligence on the part of the company regarding its contractual obligations."

Fayad confirmed that the ministry will make a decision on extending deadlines, and it is unlikely that new companies will come forward until March. 

He indicated that an extension of deadlines is probable, but there is a lack of transparency regarding TotalEnergies' stance.

He called on the Lebanese state to take a unified position to summon TotalEnergies and reach clear points on this issue.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Walid Fayad

Electricity

Electricité du Liban (EDL)

TotalEnergies

LBCI Next
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Berri meets Kuwait's FM, GCC Secretary-General to discuss Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army withdrawal from southern Lebanon will last beyond 60 days, PM Netanyahu's office says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Israel's leadership orders army to hold positions in south Lebanon's eastern sector beyond ceasefire period - The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

MP Said El Asmar to LBCI: Countries sponsoring ceasefire must intervene to ensure its implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Berri meets Kuwait's FM, GCC Secretary-General to discuss Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

ISF warns against fraudulent job offers via SMS and WhatsApp

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army withdrawal from southern Lebanon will last beyond 60 days, PM Netanyahu's office says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-05

Italian PM Meloni meets with Trump at his Florida resort

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

MP Camille Chamoun: Israel will pursue its policy regardless, it cannot continue under the threat it faced over the past year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Saudi FM from Baabda: Saudi Arabia supports Lebanon, stresses full implementation of ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More