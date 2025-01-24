News
Berri meets Kuwait's FM, GCC Secretary-General to discuss Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
24-01-2025 | 08:00
Berri meets Kuwait's FM, GCC Secretary-General to discuss Lebanon's stability
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the current chairman of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohammad al-Budaiwi at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.
The meeting, which Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan also attended, focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, emphasizing the critical phase Lebanon is going through and the importance of restoring its stability, role, and prosperity.
The discussions underscored the necessity for Israel to comply with the terms of the ceasefire agreement fully, implement U.N. Resolution 1701, and withdraw entirely from the Lebanese territories it still occupies in the south.
Both sides expressed a unified stance, particularly on the importance of upholding the Taif Agreement and implementing its reform provisions.
Berri praised the longstanding and strong relations between Lebanon and the GCC countries, highlighting their continuous support for Lebanon through its crises.
He also commended their commitment to rebuilding what was destroyed by Israeli aggression, reaffirming the ongoing and promising bridges of support extended to the Lebanese people.
Lebanon News
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
Kuwait
FM
GCC
Lebanon
Stability
