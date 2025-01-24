News
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
24-01-2025 | 13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
The United States said on Friday that extending the ceasefire in Lebanon is critically important and expressed satisfaction with the Israeli army's withdrawal from central regions of the country.
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated that Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon after the 60-day ceasefire deadline due to the agreement's terms not being fully implemented.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
White House
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Israel
Withdrawal
