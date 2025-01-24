White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon

24-01-2025 | 13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon

The United States said on Friday that extending the ceasefire in Lebanon is critically important and expressed satisfaction with the Israeli army's withdrawal from central regions of the country.  

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated that Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon after the 60-day ceasefire deadline due to the agreement's terms not being fully implemented.

