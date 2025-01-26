Israeli army warns Lebanese residents against traveling south

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning on X on Sunday, advising residents of South Lebanon against returning to their homes near the border until further notice.



Adraee stated that "the Israeli army does not intend to target civilians but cautioned that moving south of the designated line could pose significant risks."



"Until further notice, it is prohibited to move south toward the border villages and their surroundings; anyone who moves beyond this line endangers themselves," Adraee added.



The spokesperson warned residents to refrain from returning to the following villages:



Dhayra, Taybeh, At Tiri, Naqoura, Abou Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Biyyadah, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Kharbeh, Matmoura, al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Slaiyeb, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, al-Boustan, Ain Arab Marjaayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanine, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarin, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Zalloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Mesat, Marjaayoun, Marwahin, Maroun El Ras, Markaba, Aadchit El Qsair, Ain Ebel, Ainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Alma al-Shaab, Aarab El Louaizeh, Qouzah, Rab El Thalathine, Ramyeh, Rmeich, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Chihine, Chamaa, Tallouseh.

#عاجل ‼️ تذكير جديد إلى سكان جنوب لبنان انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى ومحيطها

🔸جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من هذا الخط جنوبًا حتى إشعار آخر. كل من ينتقل جنوب هذا الخط - يعرض نفسه للخطر

🔸وكذلك يرجى… pic.twitter.com/OjXuTQuN5n — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 26, 2025