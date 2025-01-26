LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI captured on Sunday Israeli forces positioning themselves on a residential building in the center of the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun.  

Residents of southern towns, including Yaroun, have made their way to their villages where the Israeli army still maintains its presence.

In addition, Israeli tanks can be seen from a short distance, stationed near the building where the soldiers are positioned.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Israeli

Forces

House

South Lebanon

Yaroun

Video

LBCI Next
Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson
Conditions 'not yet in place' for safe return of Lebanese to border areas, UN says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Israeli army captures two individuals from Houla, South Lebanon, after entering the village (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-20

LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Israeli Merkava tank targets house in South Lebanon's Burj Al Muluk, Tall al-Nahas area

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More