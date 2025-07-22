Parliamentary Committee meets UN Coordinator to discuss UNIFIL, border tensions, and aid conditions

Lebanon News
22-07-2025 | 07:19
High views
2min
Parliamentary Committee meets UN Coordinator to discuss UNIFIL, border tensions, and aid conditions

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates held a meeting with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, chaired by MP Fadi Alame and attended by committee members.

Following the meeting, MP Alame stated: “The purpose of the meeting was to clarify a number of key issues given the current circumstances, including the situation in South Lebanon and matters related to UNIFIL’s role.” 

He added that there were also questions raised regarding the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, and noted that the Lebanese state had already submitted a request for its renewal.

He continued, “The second topic we addressed was the situation on our eastern and northern borders, and what’s happening in Syria and its potential impact on Lebanon, especially with the influx of displaced Syrians into the country. We also discussed how the United Nations could help in this regard.'' 

Alame emphasized, ''The third point focused on humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance. It was made clear that Lebanon might not receive reconstruction aid until issues related to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and its implementation mechanism are resolved, in addition to the need for reforms. She emphasized the importance of reform-related legislation.”

He concluded, “We also touched on regional developments and posed questions regarding the U.N.’s role. In conclusion, there was an expressed interest and hope that Lebanon would develop a national security strategy and strengthen its army, as this is essential to building a unified and stable Lebanon and fulfilling necessary obligations before any future developments.”

