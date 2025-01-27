News
Lebanese Army deploys in Deir Mimas as residents return; two injured by Israeli fire in Houla
Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army deploys in Deir Mimas as residents return; two injured by Israeli fire in Houla
The Lebanese Army deployed Monday in the town of Deir Mimas in South Lebanon, facilitating the return of residents to their homes.
Meanwhile, in the southern town of Houla, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to block their entry to their village, resulting in two injuries.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Deploy
South Lebanon
Deir Mimas
Residents
Return
Injured
Israeli
Houla
