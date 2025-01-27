LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

27-01-2025 | 12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
0min
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

A group of young men assaulted LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman, physically attacking team members and seizing their camera. The assailants also targeted the station's live broadcast vehicle, causing damage in South Lebanon.   

The incident occurred while the team was covering events on Monday evening, with the attackers preventing them from continuing their coverage.

White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
