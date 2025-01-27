Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the attack on an LBCI team covering events in southern Lebanon, calling for greater protection for journalists.



Makary contacted Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, to express solidarity with the team following the assault.



The minister emphasized his dismay at the attack on journalists risking their lives to report with integrity and professionalism, noting their role in exposing the practices of the Israeli occupation.



"Journalists are partners in every battle and should be protected, not attacked," Makary said.