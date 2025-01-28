Israel's army conducts detonation near mosque in south Lebanon's Wazzani

Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army conducts detonation near mosque in south Lebanon&#39;s Wazzani
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel's army conducts detonation near mosque in south Lebanon's Wazzani

The National News Agency reported Tuesday that the Israeli army conducted a detonation operation near a mosque in the southern Lebanese village of Wazzani.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Detonation

Wazzani

LBCI Next
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:58

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More