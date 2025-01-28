Nabih Berri to Alhurra: Amal-Hezbollah duo not responsible for delayed government formation

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri clarified that the Amal-Hezbollah duo is not to blame for the delay in forming the government.



Speaking to "Alhurra" TV channel, Berri stated, "The issue with the government formation is not with the Amal-Hezbollah duo; others are using us as an excuse."



He hoped the government would be finalized by the end of this week or early next week.



Addressing the issue of motorcycle rallies, Berri noted, "I stayed up until midnight following the matter. The Amal Movement issued a strict statement regarding it."



On the controversy surrounding the Finance Ministry, Berri reaffirmed, "Our choice for the Finance Ministry is Yassin Jaber, and the campaign against him is unjustified."