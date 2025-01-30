PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

Lebanon News
30-01-2025 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam contacted the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, to inquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery.  

The phone call also served as an opportunity to discuss the general situation in the country. Salam reaffirmed to the Grand Mufti his commitment to the standards he has set for forming the new government.

Lebanon News

PM

Designate

Nawaf Salam

Grand Mufti

Commitment

Government

Formation

LBCI Next
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Eight wounded in Wednesday's total toll of Israeli attacks: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-10

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Lebanon's presidential election: MPs react following first round of voting, second round anticipated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-08

Lebanese Army tightens security amid regional escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More