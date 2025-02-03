MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'

Lebanese MP Mark Daou emphasized that Hezbollah must be held accountable for its actions in Lebanon, stating that the group should "pay the price for what they did" and that it would be better for them to remain outside the government.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Daou discussed the ongoing political stalemate, noting that the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo has traditionally submitted candidates at the Baabda Palace, but this time, they were unable to do so.



He also pointed out that their usual reliance on the blocking third veto power is no longer available.



"We cannot rush into forming a government that could end up causing more problems," Daou said. "It’s crucial to address issues like the blocking third, sectarian obstruction, and the control over key ministries such as the Ministry of Finance, to ensure a functioning government."



Daou also mentioned that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is working "to salvage what can be saved after the challenges the Shiite community has faced recently."