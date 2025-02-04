Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

Through its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed a complaint with the Security Council against Israel for violating Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



The complaint condemned Israel’s disregard for its commitments under the reinforced security arrangements tied to the resolution's implementation.



The complaint detailed Israel's ongoing violations of the ceasefire since it took effect on November 27, 2024.



It accused Israel of continued ground and air assaults, destruction of homes and residential areas, and committing grave violations, including the abduction of Lebanese citizens—among them Lebanese army soldiers—and attacks on civilians returning to their border villages.



These actions have led to the deaths of 24 civilians and injuries to over 124 others.



Additionally, the complaint highlighted Israel's targeting of Lebanese army patrols and journalists, as well as the removal of five markers along the withdrawal line (Blue Line), in what Lebanon views as a clear breach of Resolution 1701 and its sovereignty.



Lebanon reaffirmed its rejection of Israel’s systematic violations and the unilateral removal or repositioning of Blue Line markers.



It urged the Security Council, particularly the states sponsoring the ceasefire arrangements, to take a firm stance against these repeated breaches and pressure Israel to abide by its obligations.



Lebanon also called for increased support for the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to safeguard Lebanese sovereignty and protect its citizens.