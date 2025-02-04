Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 04:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

Through its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed a complaint with the Security Council against Israel for violating Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement. 

The complaint condemned Israel’s disregard for its commitments under the reinforced security arrangements tied to the resolution's implementation.  

The complaint detailed Israel's ongoing violations of the ceasefire since it took effect on November 27, 2024. 

It accused Israel of continued ground and air assaults, destruction of homes and residential areas, and committing grave violations, including the abduction of Lebanese citizens—among them Lebanese army soldiers—and attacks on civilians returning to their border villages. 

These actions have led to the deaths of 24 civilians and injuries to over 124 others.  

Additionally, the complaint highlighted Israel's targeting of Lebanese army patrols and journalists, as well as the removal of five markers along the withdrawal line (Blue Line), in what Lebanon views as a clear breach of Resolution 1701 and its sovereignty.  

Lebanon reaffirmed its rejection of Israel’s systematic violations and the unilateral removal or repositioning of Blue Line markers. 

It urged the Security Council, particularly the states sponsoring the ceasefire arrangements, to take a firm stance against these repeated breaches and pressure Israel to abide by its obligations. 

Lebanon also called for increased support for the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to safeguard Lebanese sovereignty and protect its citizens.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Violations

Resolution 1701

Ceasefire

Security Council

United Nations

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
President Joseph Aoun stresses role of lawyers in upholding justice during Beirut Bar Association meeting
Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Lebanon files new complaint to UN over Israel's aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Destruction in south Lebanon's Houla: Israel burns homes, uproots trees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

President Joseph Aoun stresses role of lawyers in upholding justice during Beirut Bar Association meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

PM Najib Mikati: Israeli strikes on historical sites are further violations against humanity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
World News
05:20

Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister: Media reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: A peace deal with Saudi Arabia cannot include hope for a Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More