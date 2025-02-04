Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 06:10
Lebanon&#39;s president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun addressed the delegation of the Court of Audit, saying: "Your responsibility is to preserve public funds, so do not allow violations, and at the same time, do not obstruct transactions that serve the national public interest."

He added, "Do not become captives of the political entities that appointed you; your loyalty should be to your country, and confront the corruption that is undermining administrations and institutions with the power of the law."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Court of Audit

Lebanese army deploys in Taybeh, border areas after Israeli withdrawal
Destruction in south Lebanon's Houla: Israel burns homes, uproots trees
